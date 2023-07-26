Jetstar Asia to hire more than 200 pilots, cabin crew as budget airline rebuilds capacity

SINGAPORE - Low-cost carrier Jetstar Asia plans to hire more than 200 pilots and cabin crew as part of efforts to rebuild capacity post-Covid-19.

Two more aircraft will join its fleet of seven by the end of 2023.

Announcing these plans in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, Jetstar Asia chief executive Barathan Pasupathi said plans are also afoot to add more planes to the airline’s stable in the next year and a half. He did not provide more details.

“We are embarking on an exciting chapter of sustainable growth,” Mr Pasupathi said.

The Singapore-based airline, he added, will rehire a number of pilots who left the business at the peak of the pandemic.

Jetstar Asia, jointly owned by Singapore investment company Westbrook Investments and Australian flag carrier Qantas, will also induct new cadet pilots and hire crew via a direct-entry recruitment programme.

The Straits Times has asked Jetstar Asia for more information on its plans.

In July 2020, when borders were shut and air travel demand nosedived because of the coronavirus, Jetstar Asia cut about 180 jobs, or a quarter of its Singapore-based workforce, in what it said was a “difficult but necessary” decision.

Between 2020 and 2022, the carrier also shed 11 Airbus A320 aircraft, reducing its fleet size from 18 to seven.

Since then, international air travel in Asia-Pacific has been recovering steadily.

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport, for instance, crossed the five million mark for the first time in June 2023 since the start of the pandemic in January 2020. This is 88 per cent of the passenger traffic recorded in June 2019.

Even so, Jetstar Asia has been slower to rebuild capacity than its closest rivals Scoot and AirAsia Group.

Based on data from OAG, a database of airline schedules, Jetstar Asia’s seat capacity in Singapore is at 42 per cent of 2019 levels, compared with 113 per cent for Scoot and 105 per cent for AirAsia Group.

The Jetstar Group was also mired in months of negotiations with Changi Airport Group (CAG) over the relocation of its operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 4, which the airline group opposed initially.