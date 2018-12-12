JB side of Causeway to close in early hours tomorrow

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has advised travellers using the Woodlands Checkpoint early tomorrow to plan their journey.

The Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Johor Bahru (JB) Sentral will be conducting an exercise at BSI CIQ Complex and JB Sentral Railway Station from midnight to 1am tomorrow, ICA said in press release yesterday.

The BSI CIQ Complex and JB Sentral Railway Station will be temporarily closed for the exercise.

The ICA has advised travellers to use the Tuas Checkpoint instead during the affected period.

Separately, JB South District police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais told Malaysian news agency Bernama that the evacuation exercise has been conducted annually since 2011 to ensure that relevant government agencies are prepared for emergency situations.

Bernama reported that the exercise will be conducted from midnight to 2am tomorrow.

On Nov 16 last year, the BSI CIQ Complex was temporarily closed between 12am and 2am, as the JB South Police District Office conducted an emergency evacuation exercise there and at JB Sentral.

Daily, about 280,000 people pass through Woodlands Checkpoint. ICA said in an advisory last month that travellers can expect higher traffic and delays at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints until the end of the year, due to the December school holidays.