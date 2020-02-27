Ironing out rail issues

The first simulation facility for Singapore's rail network was built at Bishan Depot and completed at the end of 2018 to serve the North-South and East-West lines.

It was needed to keep tight oversight of the resignalling projects being done on both lines, and to develop a home-grown understanding of the complex signalling system.

Simulations conducted at the Bishan facility, one of the largest of its kind in the world, helped to:

Ease the transition when the lines were being converted from the fixed-block system to the more efficient moving-block one.

Stabilise the performance of the new signalling system sooner by improving the robustness of software testing.

The Bishan facility also conducted simulations before Canberra station - which opened in November last year on the North-South Line - was ready to operate.

It helped to: