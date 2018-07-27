Info scheme to help MRT commuters travel smart

Commuters who frequent 20 of the busiest MRT stations such as Yishun and Ang Mo Kio will soon have location-specific information available to them.

This will help them make more informed choices and improve their commuting experience, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement yesterday.

This is part of a new Travel Smart Information programme that LTA is piloting.

Posters put up in these stations will inform commuters of the most crowded travel times and train cars to avoid.

The posters will also inform commuters of bus routes they could consider taking as an alternative. These posters will be specific to each station.

An LTA spokesman said posters have been put up in Hougang station, and will be rolled out to the other stations by the end of the month.

This is the newest addition to LTA's Travel Smart programme.

One previous effort was the launch of the Travel Smart Rewards (TSR) programme in May last year.

This scheme offered cash rewards and lucky draws to incentivise commuters to travel at off-peak times.

Another was the Travel Smart Network, which was launched in 2014. Employees from companies that are part of the network can get points under the TSR scheme which can be exchanged for cash rewards.

The network of companies now consists of 220 organisations and more than 360,000 employees.

Companies can tap the Travel Smart Grant to support initiatives that incentivise off-peak travel or alternative modes of transport.

For example, Edmund Tie & Company used the grant to install a door access system last year that allowed it to give its employees more flexibility to arrive before 8am.

With the new scheme in place, 15.3 per cent of its employees now arrive before 8am, compared with 10 per cent previously.