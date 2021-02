SINGAPORE - Diesel vans and light trucks may be reaching the end of the road as a new emissions scheme starting in April makes them significantly costlier.

Vehicle importers are taking the cue, with at least two having phased out diesel-powered light commercial vehicle models altogether. Nissan agent Tan Chong Motor said it will offer only petrol commercial vehicles from April, while Renault agent Wearnes Automotive said it will offer only an electric version of its Kangoo van.