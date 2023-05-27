Immigration clearance rate at Woodlands Checkpoint bus hall higher with automated lanes

SINGAPORE - The use of automated lanes at the Woodlands Checkpoint has allowed 1,000 more bus travellers per hour to clear immigration during the evening departure peak period.

This is a 20 per cent increase from the pre-pandemic period in 2019, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Saturday, on the first day of the school holidays, when the number of travellers at the checkpoints typically increases.

ICA said automated immigration clearance has become the default at the bus halls of Singapore’s land checkpoints, allowing for officers to be deployed to other areas requiring more support.

The Woodlands Checkpoint bus hall currently has seven manual lanes and 68 automated clearance lanes, of which 28 are bi-directional, meaning they can be adjusted to accommodate for crowds departing or arriving in Singapore.

About 242,000 travellers pass through the Woodlands Checkpoint every day, of whom almost 100,00 are bus travellers.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Colin Tan, who is commander of ICA’s Woodlands Command, said more automated lanes will be introduced progressively over the next year.

Meanwhile, other measures have been introduced to speed clearance for bus travellers.

They include a ‘loop system’ for Causeway Link buses, which allows the buses to drop off and pick up passengers within the Woodlands Checkpoint compound without having to clear immigration.

Causeway Link buses ferry passengers between the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor and the Woodlands Checkpoint.

A dedicated immigration clearance lane has also been introduced for public buses departing Singapore.

The Automated Clearance Initiative was extended to the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in January 2023.

It allows people from 51 jurisdictions, including Malaysia, to use automated lanes, even for those visiting Singapore for the first time.

Eligible foreign visitors can submit their SG Arrival Card through the MyICA mobile app or on ICA’s website within three days before arriving in Singapore.

At the automated lanes, their biometrics - such as iris and fingerprint images - will be automatically enrolled during the clearance process.