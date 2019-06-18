Images of 'new' ERP readers do not show actual units to be used; details yet to be finalised: LTA

SINGAPORE - You may have seen some of them on online forums or shared on websites - photos purportedly showing the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) readers to be introduced next year.

These images are not actual depictions of the new on-board unit (OBU), for the next generation ERP, slated to be rolled out progressively from next year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has clarified.

In a Monday (June 17) Facebook post, LTA said it was aware of photos of the supposed next generation OBU circulating online.

"We are still testing the equipment for the new ERP system which has not been finalised," LTA said.

The authority said the images, without giving specifics, are photo illustrations from a 2016 study conducted by LTA.

The study was not released to the public, and it is unclear how the images made their way online.

The Straits Times reported on Monday that the existing ERP in-vehicle units will be replaced with the OBUs progressively from next year. The first replacement will be free of charge.



Images supposedly of the new display suggest a range of functions, including transaction history, parking fee information, and even Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. PHOTO: ROADS.SG / FACEBOOK



Purported images of the new OBU started circulating on local sites like MyCarForum.com and transport-related Facebook pages like Roads.sg.

Some of the images show an oblong device with a screen showing the ERP sign and what appears to be the motorist's remaining cash balance.

Images supposedly of the OBU display suggest that the unit could show a user his transaction history and parking fee information, as well as possibly connect to a Wi-Fi network and connect to other devices via Bluetooth.

In 2016, it was reported that the unit will be smartphone-sized, able to alert drivers of priced roads well in advance, inform them of charges, and provide real-time traffic information.

"Related information such as the progressive migration timeline, processes and the 18-month transition period remain the same as what we have shared three years ago," LTA said in its Monday post.