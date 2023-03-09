Illegal diesel sold from carparks and industrial estates, even delivered to the doorstep

SINGAPORE - Operators hawking illegal diesel have made a return, doing business in areas such as Tampines and Pioneer.

At a heavy vehicle parking space in Tampines North on any given weekday, a steady stream of buses and vans can be seen queuing for diesel dispensed from a tanker truck. Business was brisk when The Straits Times visited the location on separate occasions in late February.

The fuel sold here can be as much as 40 per cent cheaper than what major fuel suppliers charges, which is now priced at around $2.62 a litre.

More recently, a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed that there were also tankers stationed at another heavy vehicle parking lot, located just five-minutes away at Tampines Avenue 9.

Under the law, vehicles using parking spaces are not allowed to conduct any business without prior written permission from the Government, and offenders can be hauled to court.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said they were aware of the video clip on social media and are investigating.

SCDF’s spokesman cited the Fire Safety Act, which makes it an offence to store or dispense petroleum and flammable materials at unlicensed premises. Those convicted can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

The URA allows transport-related companies or industries that require diesel or petrol to serve their own fleet of vehicles, or industrial operations to set up pumps at certain industrial properties like those used for vehicle servicing and repair or construction. However, these companies are not allowed to sell the fuel to the public.

In 2020, ST reported that as many as 50 sites in Singapore were found to be selling unbranded diesel, or “white pumps”.

Industry observers said that while many of these operators have since disappeared, others have popped up, likely to take advantage of the high prices charged by the major retailers.

Such unbranded fuels may be taken from major suppliers such as Caltex, Exxonmobil, Singapore Petroleum Company, Sinopec or Shell, but they may also come from unknown sources and of unknown quality.