Hyundai Singapore plant rolling out robotaxis for US market

SINGAPORE - The newly opened Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre Singapore (HMGICS) in Jurong Innovation District is not just assembling Hyundai Ioniq 5 cars. It is also equipping these electric crossovers with driverless technology to be used as so-called robotaxis in United States cities, starting with Las Vegas.

Mr Alpesh Patel, HMGICS’ vice-president and head of its technology innovation group, said the plant will produce 30 robotaxis in 2023 and 150 in 2024. Made in collaboration with automotive tech firm Aptiv, each one is equipped with more than 30 sensors, including Lidar (light detection and ranging), radar and cameras.

They have Level 4 autonomy, which means they can be driven hands-off and eyes-off for extended periods in various locations and situations. But for safety, a driver will still be on board for the taxi service in Las Vegas.

The $400 million assembly facility in Bulim Avenue started operations in early 2023, and was officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Nov 21.

By the end of 2023, it would have assembled about 300 Ioniq 5 electric cars for Singapore customers, from parts shipped here from South Korea and Indonesia. The facility, which has a planned capacity of 30,000 vehicles per year for local and overseas buyers, is likely to roll out more cars in 2024 as the certificate of entitlement supply in Singapore grows.

Mr Patel, a former aerodynamicist with Ferrari and previously a partner with consulting group McKinsey, said the Singapore plant will add the Ioniq 6 electric saloon to its highly automated assembly “within the next few months”, followed by “two or three other models”.

Besides cars, the plant can also assemble drones and two-wheelers.

The seven-storey 86,900 sq m facility boasts a flexible cell-based production system which breaks away from traditional conveyor-belt manufacturing. This modular system allows the plant to assemble several products at once, without the rigidity associated with a production line.