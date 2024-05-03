Hybrid cooling fans, underground bike parking areas among new features at TEL Stage 4 stations

SINGAPORE – New hybrid cooling fans have been installed at all MRT stations along Stage 4 of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) to keep temperatures on the train platforms at a comfortable level for passengers while reducing energy usage.

A first in Singapore’s rail network, these hybrid cooling fans – located on the platforms of the seven TEL Stage 4 stations from Tanjong Rhu to Bayshore – will be used together with air-conditioning to improve air circulation and reduce the need to lower air-con temperatures, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) at a media preview on May 2.

In another first, underground bicycle parking areas have been built at three stations along the line – Marine Terrace, Marine Parade, and Bayshore – so cyclists can store their bicycles away from the elements.

Passenger service for TEL Stage 4 will start on June 23.

Most train platforms at the stations have two standing fans each, though Katong Park station has overhead fans.

Asked how many hybrid cooling fans have been deployed across TEL Stage 4, an LTA spokesperson said more details will be shared later.

These hybrid cooling fans will also be rolled out on the fifth and final stretch of TEL comprising Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations, as well as Circle Line (CCL) Stage 6 – which closes the loop for CCL with the addition of Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road stations.

Both TEL Stage 5 and CCL Stage 6 are slated to be completed by 2026.

Similar hybrid cooling systems will be installed on the Cross Island Line-Punggol Extension – comprising Punggol, Riviera, Elias, and Pasir Ris stations – which will be ready by 2032.

Separately, the underground bike parking areas will have 770 parking spaces in total, with 202 spaces at Marine Terrace station, 364 spaces at Marine Parade station, and 204 spaces at Bayshore station.

These three stations are located near East Coast Park. The LTA said the underground bike parking areas will help enhance last-mile connectivity for many cyclists.

Two bike lifts that can each fit four to five bikes and their owners are available at Marine Terrace and Bayshore stations to transport cyclists down from the street level to the underground parking area.

Additionally, there are bike staircases that come fitted with a ramp and gentler slopes for cyclists to push their bikes up and down to the parking area.