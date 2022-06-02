Hwa Seng wins contract to build 0.9km viaduct section

Part of a new viaduct project in Loyang will be built by home-grown firm Hwa Seng Builder.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced yesterday that the civil contract for the design and construction of a 0.9km section of the Loyang Viaduct along Loyang Avenue, between Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Pasir Ris Drive 3, was awarded for $372.6 million.

Construction works are expected to start in the third quarter of the year and be completed by the end of 2028.

The viaduct section is part of the 2.6km Loyang Viaduct as well as several infrastructure projects designed to complement the new Cross Island MRT Line and serve Changi Airport Terminal 5 announced in 2019. It is designed to alleviate congestion in the area and support developments in the Changi Northern Corridor.

The rest of the viaduct is being built together with the Cross Island Line's Loyang MRT station.

The entire viaduct will increase road capacity by bringing traffic moving between TPE and Changi Village onto the viaduct, bypassing traffic junctions along Loyang Avenue with Pasir Ris Drive 1 and 3.

The viaduct will be situated above Loyang Avenue between the TPE and Loyang Way, with up and down ramps at the TPE and near Loyang Lane.

LTA said "specialised overhead machinery" will be deployed for construction to minimise impact on traffic. "As construction works will interface with underground utilities network and given site constraints, traffic diversions will be required," the authority added.

The Loyang viaduct is connected to another viaduct in Upper Changi Road East. The latter is being rebuilt - by Hwa Seng Builder for $95.6 million - after an earlier version undertaken by local builder Or Kim Peow collapsed in July 2017, killing one worker and injuring 10 others.

The rebuilt viaduct, measuring 1.8km, is nearing completion.

Hwa Seng Builder was established in 1992. Its previous road projects include the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway/TPE interchange, the widening of Woodlands Road, Choa Chu Kang Link, Stagmont Ring, the widening of Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 and improvement works for the Pan Island Expressway slip road between Clementi North Flyover and Toh Tuck Flyover.