How has air travel been made easier?

Q What are the changes that apply to air travellers?

A First, with the removal of the vaccinated travel lanes, all fully vaccinated travellers from all regions can take any flight to Singapore. This means that there are no quotas for daily arrivals or requirements to serve a stay-home notice.

Fully vaccinated visitors are also no longer required to apply for a vaccinated travel pass or air travel pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore. Travellers' existing ATPs will be annulled.

Q What are the testing requirements?

A Fully vaccinated travellers are now required to take only a pre-departure test within two days before departing for Singapore and obtain a negative test result.

They can take a polymerase chain reaction test or a professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART), or do a self-administered ART remotely supervised by an ART provider in Singapore.

Testing upon arrival here is no longer required. Travellers will have their status registered as fully vaccinated for 30 days under the new framework.

Fully vaccinated travellers include those who have received the full regimen of World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing vaccines at least 14 days before their arrival in Singapore and have met the minimum dose interval period.

Children aged 12 and below who are not fully vaccinated are allowed to enter Singapore under similar measures as fully vaccinated adults.

Kolette Lim