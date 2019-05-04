Helping hand for commute to hospital

Visitors and patients heading to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) will now get more help in finding their way there from Yishun MRT station.

Posters and signage have been put up at Yishun MRT station and at the lobby of KTPH to lay out directions towards the hospital and encourage commuters to help those heading there.

This comes as part of the launch of the Heart Zone @ Yishun yesterday by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng.

The posters and signage have been put up at a total of six locations within the zone.

These areas include the walkway connected to the KTPH shuttle bus pickup point, the pickup point itself and the bus stop outside Northpoint City.

People who need more help to and from the hospital can sit at designated areas in both Yishun MRT station and KTPH, where they can get directions from passers-by and assistance from KTPH staff respectively.

People heading to Yishun Community Hospital, which is located beside KTPH, are expected to benefit as well.

Mr Baey said that the launch of the Yishun Heart Zone follows the successful launch of similar initiatives in Outram, Novena and Jurong East.

"Ultimately, to provide a pleasant commuting experience, it is not just about hardware, but it is also about the experience of fellow commuters extending their help to those in need," he said.

KTPH chief executive Chew Kwee Tiang said the zone would help to enhance convenience and safety for its patients, especially the elderly, frail, or those with limited mobility.

The hospital worked with the Public Transport Council (PTC), Land Transport Authority and SMRT Trains to launch the zone.

KTPH is the fourth hospital to join the Heart Zone initiative, after Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Singapore General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Heart Zones were introduced in 2017 to create opportunities for commuters to help one another, to foster a caring culture in public transport.

Mr Baey said the PTC is also looking to work with Changi General Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital to implement Heart Zones at their premises and the nearby Simei and Sengkang MRT stations respectively.

He expressed his hopes for commuters to reach a stage where no reminders were needed to "look out for those around us who need help" and where those who need assistance are comfortable enough to ask someone nearby for it.

"This should be our way of life, and through these nudges such as the Heart Zone, we hope to promote this kind of caring culture within our society," he said.