Have fun at some carparks on PARK(ing) Day, with schools playing a big role

SINGAPORE - Some carparks will take on different roles on Saturday (Sept 22), in the sixth edition of PARK(ing) Day here, organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

A total of 109 carpark spaces in places such as Bugis and Kampong Glam will be turned into creative public spaces from 1pm to 7pm.

Called "parks", these spaces will feature public activities such as an alternative form of table tennis, creating bouquets and building a mini city with egg cartons.

The "parks" will be organised by members of the public as well as students from 14 schools, with this year's edition featuring the largest participation from schools to date.

Temasek Polytechnic students, for instance, will be organising a game of table tennis where players assemble their own bats, and depending on the parts used, will play with a different physical limitation, in a "park" named Empathy And Inclusivity.

Singapore University of Technology and Design students have created Park-Park which spans 20 carpark spaces. It is a demonstration of how urban infrastructure can support and activate events in public spaces, URA said on Wednesday.

Among the "parks" created by members of the public are LePark Corner in Tan Quee Lan Street, where open-microphone music sessions will be held, and Balloons of Happyness in Arab Street, where visitors can stamp on foot pumps to inflate colourful balloons.

PARK(ing) Day is supported by URA's Our Favourite Place programme, which encourages community-initiated projects to transform public spaces into active community spaces.

To facilitate the event, four streets will be closed to traffic.

Liang Seah Street and Sultan Gate will be closed from 7am to 7pm, while Tan Quee Lan Street will be closed from 7am to 9pm and Arab Street from 7am to midnight.

These are on top of the regular weekend road closures of Bali Lane, Baghdad Street, Bussorah Street and Haji Lane from noon to midnight.