Ground handling firm Sats defers new air cargo fee a second time to Aug 1 amid continued pushback

SINGAPORE – A new four-cent fee that ground handling firm Sats plans to impose on every kilogram of inbound air cargo it processes in Singapore has been deferred for a second time until Aug 1.

Originally meant to kick in on April 15, the new charge had been delayed by a month to May 15 after industry players pushed back against the move, which they say will add to inflation and introduce inefficiency in the supply chain.

Sats announced the second deferral in a circular issued to the industry on April 26.

“We have considered your suggestions, and will agree to requests raised by the industry for more time to make the necessary arrangements to administer the new fee,” said Sats in the circular.

The ground handler also said it has renamed its new fee, which will now be called a “cargo terminal collection fee”, instead of an “import handling fee”, to better reflect the work required for handling, processing and securing inbound cargo.

The decision to delay the new fee by another 2½ months came after Sats held a two-hour, closed-door townhall meeting on April 19 at Downtown East with about 90 representatives from the air cargo industry to address their concerns.

Attendees told The Straits Times that the general mood was one of frustration and resignation. Those interviewed noted that the new fee will increase administrative expenses and bemoaned the higher cost, which they say may ultimately be passed on to consumers.

They also said that the higher costs could impact the competitiveness of Changi Airport as an air cargo hub and questioned why airlines – the direct customers of cargo terminal operators like Sats – are not being made to shoulder the burden.

In a statement to ST after the townhall, Sats pledged that it will not impose any other new charges or increase existing fees for freight forwarders in Singapore until March 31, 2025. It also reiterated an earlier promise to not raise the new four-cent fee for at least two years.

While it is common practice to charge terminal or processing fees on inbound air cargo, and such fees are levied in most major airports including Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Hong Kong, it is the first time that a ground handler in Singapore is introducing it.

Industry players said that given Sats’ dominant position in the ground handling sector here, they fear that its only other competitor in Singapore – dnata – will follow suit and impose a similar fee in future.

When asked about this, dnata declined to comment.

One industry insider who was at the April 19 meeting noted the knock-on effects that the additional fee will have on some clients, such as those dealing in perishables. One example is the meat that is flown into Singapore for the annual Hari Raya Haji ritual of korban.

Another attendee, a logistics manager for an international company, said he understands why Sats needs to increase its rates, but felt it should be incorporated into the overall freight cost that airlines pay rather than charged as a separate fee.

He added: “As a shipper, the cost will eventually fall back to us. But I think it is not going to make the whole ecosystem efficient... What makes Singapore unique? What’s going to make us a competitive hub? We will be no different from Thailand and Malaysia.”

Both declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.