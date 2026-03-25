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The sustainable aviation fuel levy will apply to flights departing Singapore from 2027.

SINGAPORE – The green jet fuel levy on flights departing from Singapore will be postponed due to the impact of the Middle East war, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on March 25.

It will now apply to passengers departing Singapore from Jan 1, 2027, holding flight tickets sold from Oct 1, 2026.

It was earlier meant to apply to passengers leaving Singapore from October holding tickets sold from April 1.

Passengers flying out of Singapore from Jan 1, 2027, will pay a levy of between $1 and $41.60 that will go towards the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel, which is mostly made from waste materials such as used cooking oil.

CAAS said the decision was made in view of the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on airlines and passengers.

Mr Han Kok Juan, director-general of CAAS, noted that Singapore remains firmly committed to aviation decarbonisation.

“We are taking a pragmatic pause in view of the current situation,” he added.

Passengers in economy or premium economy class will pay a levy of between $1 and $10.40, depending on their destination. Those who fly business or first class will pay between $4 and $41.60. This is based on industry norms for calculating the carbon emissions of passengers in different cabin classes.

Travellers who fly farther will pay more because longer flights consume more fuel.

To apply the levy, destinations worldwide have been grouped into four geographical bands, with the levy amount increasing with each successive band, based on distance travelled.

The bands are South-east Asia (Band 1); North-east Asia, South Asia, Australia and Papua New Guinea (Band 2); Africa, Central and West Asia, Europe, Middle East, Pacific Islands and New Zealand (Band 3); and the Americas (Band 4).

A passenger in economy or premium economy will pay a levy of $1 for a flight to Bangkok (Band 1), $2.80 to Tokyo (Band 2), $6.40 to London (Band 3), and $10.40 to New York (Band 4).

Those who fly business or first class will incur a levy of $4 to travel to Bangkok, $11.20 to Tokyo, $25.60 to London, and $41.60 – the maximum amount – to New York.

For flights with multiple stops, the levy will be based on the immediate destination after departing Singapore.

The postponement of the levy will also apply to cargo shipments, and general and business aviation flights – such as private jets and chartered services – departing Singapore.

The fee will not apply to passengers transiting through Singapore, and will not be imposed on training flights, as well as flights for charitable or humanitarian purposes.

The authorities previously set a target for sustainable aviation fuel to form 1 per cent of all jet fuel used at Changi and Seletar airports in 2026, with the goal of reaching 3 per cent to 5 per cent by 2030.

The Straits Times has asked CAAS whether these targets will be affected in view of the levy’s postponement.