Grab users face problem with ride-hailing platform's mobile app on Wednesday morning

SINGAPORE - Grab users experienced problems while booking a ride on the platform's mobile app on Wednesday morning (Dec 19).

At 8.21am, Grab posted on its Facebook page that it was "experiencing a service interruption, which may result in your Grab app not functioning as expected".

Forty minutes later, it updated its post to clarify that there had been a "partial service disruption" which affected some users. Grab also apologised for any inconvenience caused.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Grab spokesman said that the issue was fully resolved in about an hour.

They added that they are looking into compensation for affected drivers, and would keep working to making their services better.

Customers complained on social media about delays when trying to book rides, while others said that the system was down.

Facebook user Grayson Poh said that the issue began at 7am and it took him more than 20 minutes to book a Grab ride.

Ms Kelly Chow tweeted to the company at 8.33am that the app was "glitchy". She added: "I couldn't select my locations, only worked after 20 minutes. My Grab driver also shared that he couldn't use his app properly as well, and there were no customer notifications for one hour."

Grab users in other countries around Singapore also experienced issues around the same time.

Related Story Unhappy Grab drivers hope for Go-Jek lifeline

Related Story Glitch freezes all Grab fares at $6

A check on Grab's Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand Twitter accounts showed that staff had posted updates about the disruption in those countries and apologised to customers who had highlighted the issue to them on the platform.

Users overseas also uploaded screenshots showing that the app would not load, had error messages popping up saying that the app could not connect to the server, or that the server reported an error.

The Straits Times has contacted Grab for comment for more details.

@grabph your app isn't loading, please. I'm about to go to work now and can't seem to book. 😫 — Tricia Chua (@ilovetriciachua) December 19, 2018

@GrabMY hello. I think there's something wrong with the app today. Everything cannot load. pic.twitter.com/R12b58FC3L — 나는 좀디다 (@blinkshcj12) December 19, 2018