Grab to phase out cars over 10 years old by July 2022

Ride-hailing passengers using the Grab platform will no longer travel in old cars by July 2022, with the firm phasing out these vehicles.

Grab drivers who operate cars that are seven years old and above will also be required to complete an additional safety and maintenance course.

These changes were announced by the operator on Friday, in response to the introduction of regulations aimed at levelling the playing field between taxi companies and ride-hailing operators.

This new set of stricter rules for ride-hailing firms - which brings them under similar regulations as taxi companies - comes under the Point-to-Point (P2P) Passenger Transport Industry Act that was passed in Parliament last year.

Grab, along with Gojek, Tada Mobility and Comfort Transportation, were awarded the ride-hail licence for operators that offer booking services through mobile apps.

Grab was also awarded the carpool licence to let it operate its GrabHitch service.

Ryde Technologies was awarded a provisional licence to run both carpooling and ride-hailing services.

Grab said on Friday that the phasing out of older cars will help it to fulfil a new requirement for mandatory inspection.

Cars on its platform are required to achieve a first inspection passing rate of at least 90 per cent. The roadworthiness and emission standards of vehicles are checked during the inspection.

New drivers can now sign up to Grab only if their cars are below 10 years old.

From Nov 1 next year, existing drivers can drive only cars that are below 12 years old.

By July 2022, all drivers' cars must be below 10 years old.

Grab did not disclose how many cars would be affected by the change, but said it will help drivers who are affected.

The Sunday Times understands that Gojek will work with drivers and vehicle owners to meet the requirements.

Other new requirements, like taxi drivers being able to sign up with any ride-hailing firm, also took effect on Friday.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Public Transport Council (PTC) said: "The new framework provides LTA and the PTC with greater regulatory oversight over the P2P sector, to protect the safety and interests of P2P commuters and drivers."

PTC added the new framework will also enable it to take action against fare evasion and overcharging by drivers on trips booked through licensed ride-hail service operators.

ComfortDelGro group chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said the regulatory framework protects the interests of commuters and ensures ride-hailing operators are subject to "similar strict guidelines that have been in place for taxi operators for so many years".