Grab tests feature allowing passengers hour-window to lock in fares for certain routes

ST20260126-202688000532-Lim Yaohui-pixgeneric/ Generic photograph of GrabCab travelling along Irrawaddy Road on Jan 26, 2026. GrabCab was launched on July 2, 2025 with a flag-off ceremony at Grab’s headquarters in one-north. The taxi operator, a subsidiary of Grab’s rental arm GrabRentals, announced its entry into the market on June 4, 2025, with 40 new fifth-generation electric hybrid Toyota Prius cars. Under the terms of its street-hail operator licence, GrabCab has three years to progressively expand its fleet to meet the minimum fleet size requirement of 800 cabs. (ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI)

Price Lock was introduced on Feb 12 and applies to standard JustGrab fixed-fare rides on selected routes, available between 9am and 9pm.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Aqil Hamzah

  • Grab launched Price Lock, a beta feature, on Feb 12, allowing passengers to fix JustGrab fares on selected routes and hours, avoiding surge pricing.
  • Users buy a pass for $5.99 to lock in fares for a route, saving up to $30. It expires after 30 days or once users hit the cap.
  • Locked-in fares are valid for a chosen one-hour window, but adding stops or changing destinations invalidates them. Lyft in the US offers a comparable service.

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing operator Grab is testing a new feature that allows passengers to lock in their fares for a specific route during a one-hour window and potentially avoid surge pricing.

Introduced on Feb 12, Price Lock applies to standard JustGrab fixed-fare rides on selected routes and is available between 9am and 9pm.

Currently, passengers can use the feature for journeys that either start or end in some parts of the Downtown Core, comprising the central business district and Outram, as well as in one-north.

To use Price Lock, passengers have to buy a pass through the app for their chosen route, and select a one-hour window that is fixed until the pass expires.

The app will then set a fixed fare for that duration, based on historical data, demand and seasonal patterns, according to the webpage available to beta testers and seen by The Straits Times.

“This ensures your locked price remains fair and reflective of the specific route and time,” it said.

If the fare for a ride is lower than the locked price, the passenger will pay the lower amount.

However, if the fare for a ride is higher, the passenger will pay the locked price, with the difference counting towards a price savings cap.

Until Feb 28, the pass costs $2.99 and savings are capped at $35.

After that, the price is $5.99 and savings capped at $30.

The pass will expire after a user reaches the price savings cap, or after 30 days, whichever comes first.

Additional costs such as Electronic Road Pricing fees are charged separately from the locked-in prices.

A passenger can have two active passes at any one time, the webpage said.

A demonstration as to how the Price Lock feature looks like. This image is for illustration purposes only.

PHOTO: GRAB

There are several caveats.

For instance, adding a stop or changing the destination will invalidate a trip with a locked-in fare, and the final fare is calculated based on real-time conditions.

Passes are also non-refundable and cannot be cancelled, it said.

ST has contacted Grab for more information.

US-based ride-hailing platform Lyft had introduced a similar feature in September 2024.

Also called Price Lock, it charges users US$2.99 (S$3.80) a month with a savings cap of US$40.

Passengers also select a one-hour window in which they wish to lock in their fares, but are allowed up to 10 active passes at any given time.

Aqil Hamzah is a transport journalist at The Straits Times. He is also interested in issues related to crime and technology.

