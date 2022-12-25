Grab raises commission from drivers in view of GST hike; other platforms absorb increase for now

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing giant Grab will pass on the impending increase in goods and services tax (GST) to its private-hire drivers by increasing its commission by 0.18 percentage points on Jan 1, 2023 – a move that has drawn ire from some quarters and runs counter to what rivals Gojek, Tada and Ryde plan to do.

The Nasdaq-listed company currently takes a 20 per cent commission from private-hire drivers on its platform here, and in a message that was sent to drivers on Dec 19, it said it will take a 20.18 per cent commission when GST is raised to 8 per cent, up from 7 per cent now.

The additional commission – which amounts to about three cents for a ride with a fare of $16 – will fully go to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, Grab added.

Meanwhile, the commission Grab takes from cabbies who use its JustGrab ride-hailing service will also be raised from 3 per cent to 3.02 per cent for fares below $11, and from 12 per cent to 12.1 per cent for fares $11 and above, due to the upcoming GST hike.

In a list of frequently asked questions published later on its website, Grab said GST is applied on its commission as drivers are considered the company’s customers.

“The way Grab operates is that our driver-partners pay us for the ride-matching service that we provide... This is why GST is applied on the commission that driver-partners pay Grab,” added the firm.

The current GST of 7 per cent is already included in the 20 per cent commission that Grab now takes, and this will continue to be the case. It said it does not plan on passing on the GST increase to passengers, citing concerns from consumers over high fares.

It argued that passing the GST increase on to passengers may result in fewer bookings for drivers.

To cushion the blow, Grab said it will introduce a six-month GST rebate scheme for drivers to cover the cost of the GST increase from Jan 1 to June 30, 2023. However, this will apply only to those who complete at least 200 rides on Grab’s platform each month.

Grab’s announcement on Dec 19 was met with unhappiness among some drivers who questioned why they are the ones bearing the brunt of the tax hike, why the company cannot absorb the increase, and why passengers do not have to pay more.

Full-time private-hire driver Jude Ng, 45, said: “It is unfair. We are not the consumers, we are just trying to earn a living.”

Another driver, Mr Cedric Lim, 32, said: “Grab is going to make drivers absorb the GST increase by claiming they are providing us drivers a service. We are not buying their services, as we are contractors serving their customers.”

Mr Roy Lee, 42, who has been driving with Grab since 2016, was more understanding, telling The Straits Times that he expects the impact of the increased commission on his earnings to be minimal.

“I know a lot of drivers are complaining, but a lot of it stems from their misunderstanding,” said Mr Lee, adding that he has given feedback to Grab about how their communications could have been handled better.