Grab gets go-ahead to offer cash advances to drivers, delivery riders

SINGAPORE - Grab has obtained permission from the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) to offer cash advances of between $1,000 and $10,000 to private-hire drivers and delivery riders, under a scheme that can run for up to three years.

The amount loaned to qualified drivers and delivery persons under the Partner Cash Advance programme depends on their driving behaviour in the past three months.

They are charged a one-time fee at the start of the loan. The amount charged depends on how much is borrowed and the selected tenure – three, six or nine months.

Grab said that the typical rate is in the region of 1.2 per cent and maxes out at 2 per cent per month. The loan is repaid through weekly instalments deducted via the Grab app.

The tech company started rolling out the scheme in December 2022. More drivers and riders are being progressively added, it said, but did not give details such as the number of borrowers.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, MinLaw said that it received an application from GFin Services, a subsidiary of Grab, to be an “exempt moneylender” under the Moneylenders Act 2008 for the Partner Cash Advance initiative in 2022.

A ministry spokesman said that the permission was granted after considering factors which include the need for the drivers and deliver riders to have access to safe credit, how Grab will assess a borrower’s creditworthiness, the rates that will be charged and safeguards put in place to protect the borrowers.

In general, companies are required to have a valid licence to lend money and those that have been exempted have to comply with certain rules. The exemption – granted for up to three years, as in the case of Grab – could be extended with or without additional conditions. Grab’s exemption began on August 2022.

Mr Ian Lim, who is a partner and the head of employment at TSMP Law Corporation, said that initiatives such as Grab’s show that the gig worker and platform industry is maturing and evolving to address the needs of its workers – as should be the case. He added that company loans to employees are not really that unusual, but they are less common in Singapore.

However, Mr Lim cautioned that the gig workers may not always make the best decisions with the increased access to funds. They may be tempted to spend more than they would otherwise on non-essential purchases, which is probably not what Grab intends.

Associate Professor Walter Theseira, an economist at Singapore University of Social Sciences, noted that Grab’s offer is not the same as what other companies extend to their employees. He said that employers tend to charge interest that is below market rate as a form of goodwill – or fringe benefit – to their employees. Employers do not require a licence to do so.

Grab’s initiative is more of a financial service to turn a profit, since some of the drivers and riders may not otherwise have access to credit, he noted.

He also called for more institutional safeguards to protect platform workers.

The need for more support for gig workers in the long term was also raised by Ms Yeo Wan Ling, director at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) who serves as an advisor to the National Taxi Association, National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Delivery Champions Association.

She voiced concerns that the drivers and delivery riders may find it difficult to meet the weekly repayment deadlines in the event of an injury or illness. She said that the union and its associations have been working with organisations such as the Institute for Financial Literacy and Credit Counselling Singapore to share tips on managing finances and sensible money habits.