Grab embraces AI as it rolls out several new features, including own map system, smart assistant

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Grab chief executive Anthony Tan speaking at the second iteration of the GrabX event held in Jakarta on April 8.

Summarise

JAKARTA – Navigating different countries – and malls – in Singapore and the rest of South-east Asia has become easier with a new map feature on the Grab application.

It will show you where the nearest electric vehicle charger is, help you find your way around malls, and even remind you when to leave the house - using data in your phone’s calendar app - so you can get to appointments on time.

This and 12 other new features - all powered by artificial intelligence - were unveiled on April 8 at GrabX, the company’s annual product showcase. This year’s edition was held at the Shangri-La Jakarta.

The features will be available in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam – six of the eight countries that Grab operates in. The other two countries are Cambodia and Myanmar.

“We are living in a world where humans who don’t embrace AI will very likely be displaced. This is not a dystopian future, folks, it is a reality we must confront today,” said Grab’s chief executive Anthony Tan on AI.

He added that the technology should not be limited to those who know how to use it, nor those who can afford it. To that end, Grab aims for its technology to empower those in South-east Asia, he said .

Another feature announced was the Grab AI Assistant, which the operator said aims to “reduce the mental load of daily life”.

It allows users to search for restaurants by keying in requirements such as group sizes and dietary restrictions, among other things.

Singapore will be the first country in the region to get this feature, which is slated to be rolled out in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam by the end of the year.

Baked into the assistant is a shopping agent, which is meant to speed up the process of buying daily necessities.

Rather than manually searching for items across different stores , users can simply send over a voice note or a list of items . The assistant will then fill up their cart with what they need.

Mr Philipp Kandal, the chief product officer of Grab, said: “I believe AI should work the hardest for the people who need it the most.

“We want the Grab app to be the everyday guide that handles the manual tasks, so you can focus on your day.”