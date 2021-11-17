Grab users in Singapore, South-east Asia face disruption for second day in a row

SINGAPORE – Many users of ride-hailing app Grab in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia have faced intermittent disruption for the second day in a row on Wednesday (Nov 17) in what is Grab’s worst service failures.

Users reported all kinds of glitches from being unable to call for a ride or order food to drivers not being able to get bookings.

When contacted, a Grab spokesman in Singapore acknowledged the service disruption, saying it had “impacted a number of partners and users across the region”.

She added that most of the services were restored by late morning on Wednesday, but some people continued to experience intermittent issues.

“We are working hard to address these issues and apologise to affected users for the inconvenience.”

Delivery riders and consumers took to social media platforms to voice their complaints.

One driver with the social media moniker “Jansen Quek” posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning that he started facing the outage on Tuesday as some features on the Grab app were not available.

“This morning more features are unavailable, are the earnings even accurate? My profile pic is unavailable too,” he wrote.

Another driver “Yok Leen Ho” said she had logged on to the app on Tuesday morning but received no bookings. She did not realise there was a problem until much later after hearing from other drivers.

“Grab should have notified riders on this. Half (day) income gone,” she wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Others said they had paid for food orders on the app but were not able to track or receive them.

When The Straits Times checked the app on Wednesday noon, food orders and rides could be placed, but the activity page was not able to load. An error message popped up informing users to refresh the app.

Grab operates in more than 400 cities in eight countries in South-east Asia, with a market size of about 650 million people relying on it for car and scooter rides as well as meal deliveries and digital financial services.

The service disruption comes weeks before Grab is preparing to merge with Altimeter Growth Corp, the United States special purpose acquisition company of Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management.

Grab operates in a competitive space with keen rivalry from Gojek, which merged with e-commerce company PT Tokopedia. Other rivals include Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda and Deliveroo as well as new entrants such as AirAsia Group in the region.