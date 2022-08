SINGAPORE - Buyers of commercial vehicles are likely to enjoy smaller tax breaks if they switch to electric models, and face higher emission standards if they choose petrol-powered ones - a move which could make diesel models popular again.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has proposed a number of changes to the Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme (CVES) which kicked in on April 1, 2021, and is slated to run till March 31 next year.