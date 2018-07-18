Google Maps launches 'motorbike mode' in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Motorcyclists who want an estimate of how long their journey may take will no longer have to rely on pure guesswork.

A new "motorbike mode" launched on Google Maps on Wednesday (July 18) will help provide routes that avoid roads restricted for motorcycles and use landmarks to make routes more memorisable.

The feature will also deliver more accurate travel times based on motorbike speeds.

In a statement, Google said that motorcycles travel at different speeds from cars.

"Previously, motorbike riders would often do a mental calculation to estimate their arrival times based on a combination of walking and driving routes," the company added.

The feature, first developed in India, is also live now in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Myanmar.