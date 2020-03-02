Gojek to introduce $0.70 surcharge and additional drop-off point option

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing operator Gojek will be introducing a $0.70 surcharge on trips booked through its platform which the company says will fund improvements to its service.

It will also be introducing an option for an additional drop-off point in bookings and a programme to retrain drivers who fall short of service standards.

The surcharge, which is termed by Gojek as a platform fee, will kick in from next week.

It will automatically be added to the fare displayed on the Gojek app.

"The amount collected from this will go directly towards initiatives designed to improve the experience for customers and driver-partners, so that they can have even more reliable, safe and enjoyable rides," said Gojek on Monday (March 2).

It did not elaborate on what improvements the fee will fund, but said more details will be announced in the next few months.

The company, which celebrated its first anniversary in November last year, said that the changes mark its next phase of growth.

Gojek is the second largest ride-hailing operator in Singapore, behind regional rival Grab.

While Grab has a diverse range of offerings such as carpooling and a premium service, Gojek has stuck with the standard ride-hailing without any add-ons.

Related Story Gojek denies report of merger talks with Grab

Related Story Gojek looking at possible expansion into financial services and other offerings

The implementation date for the additional drop-off point option has yet to be announced but it will match a similar option offered by Grab.

Currently, Gojek riders who want a second drop-off point will have to edit the location in-app just before they reach the first drop-off point. The app would then recalculate the fare at that point.

The planned update would allow riders to key in two drop-off points at the point of booking.

Gojek said this would give commuters greater convenience and also help drivers by letting them know about the additional stops in advance.

"It will also improve earning opportunities for drivers as multi-destination trips come with higher fares," said Gojek.

On the driver assessment and training programme, Gojek said it would encourage a safer and more pleasant-ride hailing experience.

For example, those who receive multiple poor ratings from riders might be required to undergo training to improve their customer service.

Gojek Singapore general manager Lien Choong Luen said: "The year 2020 will be a significant one for Gojek Singapore as we double down on the reliability and quality of our ride-hailing service, cementing our long-term commitment to Singapore."