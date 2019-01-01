Gojek to extend its ride-hailing services islandwide

SINGAPORE - Indonesian startup Gojek will be extending its ride-hailing services to the whole of Singapore from Wednesday (Jan 2).

When Gojek first launched the beta version of its app in late November, only rides beginning and ending in the eastern and south-central parts of the island were available.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Gojek said that the decision was made following the success of its limited service area rollout.

The islandwide rollout is part of Gojek's continued beta phase. During this beta phase, there is a waiting list for users to gain access to the app.

The spokesman added that customers of DBS and POSB Bank will continue to enjoy priority on this waiting list.

Those who download Gojek's beta app will be able to take rides anywhere in Singapore.

The spokesman said: "We continue to welcome feedback from driver-partners and riders during this enhanced beta phase, as we work to fine-tune the app and create the best experience for our users."

On Dec 30, Gojek introduced dynamic pricing - where prices increase or decrease based on demand - for its ride-hailing service here.

Though this meant prices might be relatively higher during high demand periods, the company said that the move would help shorten waiting times for commuters and drivers. It also assured users that its rides would remain "competitively priced".

Singapore University of Social Sciences transport economist Walter Theseira told The Straits Times at the time that dynamic pricing is likely to attract more drivers to use the Gojek platform during peak hours.