Gojek's platform fees have increased by 20 cents whereas Ryde will raise its platform fees from Feb 17 by 11 cents.

SINGAPORE – Two more ride-hailing operators are raising their platform fees in February, following increases by Grab and taxi operator ComfortDelGro in January.

Gojek’s platform fees have increased by 20 cents. While they previously ranged from 90 cents to $1.50, it now costs passengers between $1.10 and $1.70. The increase took effect from Feb 1.

Ryde , on the other hand, will raise its platform fees from Feb 17 by 11 cents.

In notices on its app and website, it said fares that cost $18 or less will incur a platform fee of $1.25, up from $1.14 previously. For trips above $18, the charge will increase from $1.36 to $1.47.

Ryde said on its website that the fees will support its operations, as well as “fund ongoing innovations that enhance the experience for both driver-partners and passengers”.

A Ryde spokesperson added that the operator conducts periodic reviews of its platform fee to ensure its sustainability, while still meeting operational and regulatory requirements.

“Platform fees support overall platform operations and compliance with regulatory obligations, including platform worker requirements such as CPF,” said the spokesperson, adding that any future reviews will be “communicated transparently” to users.

Grab and ComfortDelGro raised their fees from Jan 1 .

Grab passengers now pay $1.20 in platform fees, up from 90 cents previously .

ComfortDelGro increased its fee range to between $1 and $1.30, from $1 to $1.20 previously. This applies only to bookings made through app-based platforms, such as Zig by ComfortDelGro and Kris+.

The two firms previously said the adjustments were meant to support an upcoming update to drivers’ Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution rates under the Platform Workers Act .

The Act mandates that younger platform workers born on or after Jan 1, 1995, contribute more to their CPF accounts. Platform companies are also required to contribute their share.

Since it took effect from Jan 1, 2025, the contribution rates for platform workers will increase by up to 2.5 percentage points a year, for five years.

The rates for platform operators will rise by up to 3.5 percentage points a year.

Tada is the only ride-hailing platform to not introduce any fee adjustments so far.

Separately, Gojek also increased its minimum fare and trip start fare by 50 cents each from Jan 1.

These increases, which apply to all GoCar service types except GoTaxi, were communicated by the National Private Hire Vehicles Association on Dec 17, 2025.

In response to queries, a Gojek spokeswoman said the minimum fare and trip start fare are “underlying components” within the trip fare, and are reviewed periodically as part of normal fare adjustments.

She added that the platform fee meanwhile supports the firm’s efforts to strengthen its service offering in Singapore.