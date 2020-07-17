Gojek introduces cancellation fee and option for multiple drop-off points

SINGAPORE - Passengers booking trips on ride-hailing app Gojek will have to pay a $4 cancellation fee under certain circumstances from next week.

But they will get to select up to three drop-off points per booking, as compared to just one stop now, said Gojek on Wednesday (July 15).

Both moves are similar to measures that the largest ride-hailing operator Grab has been practising.

On the introduction of the $4 cancellation fee, Gojek general manager Lien Choong Luen said: "The cancellation fee scheme enables us to more fairly compensate driver-partners for their time and effort in the event of a cancelled booking."

Passengers will have to pay the fee if they cancel a booking 5 minutes or more after a driver has been assigned to them. They can also be penalised if they cancel the booking after the driver reaches the pick-up point.

On the feature allowing for passengers to key in additional stops, Gojek said it will give passengers more flexibility in customising their trip route.

Gojek's app will allow passengers pick a total of three stops as compared to Grab's two at the point of booking.

Gojek's Mr Lien said: "The initiatives we announced...are targeted at enriching the user experience for both customers and driver-partners, and encouraging best behaviour on our platform.

"We will continue to fine-tune our offering to meet the evolving needs of our users."