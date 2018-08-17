Go-Jek warns against fake online recruitment drives

Ride-hailing firm Go-Jek has warned private-hire car drivers here against online forms purporting to be for the recruitment of drivers for the Indonesian start-up.

These forms, created using online tools such as Google Documents and Zoho Forms, are "false and should be disregarded" as they could be scams aimed at obtaining the personal information of drivers, a Go-Jek spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Go-Jek is currently in talks with the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore and, as such, has not commenced any driver recruitment initiatives," she said.

A check by The Straits Times found these forms circulating on social media as well as through messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

One such form - posted on Wednesday on various Facebook groups for private-hire car drivers - promised "pre-registration bonuses" for the first 500 drivers who sign up.

The form, which requested personal information such as contact details and vehicle licence numbers, has since been taken down.

Go-Jek said it "takes the creation of such false materials very seriously, and is currently investigating this matter in conjunction with the relevant authorities in Singapore".

National Private Hire Vehicles Association executive adviser Ang Hin Kee said drivers should stay clear of recruitment drives with such "unclear terms", as well as firms without offices or staff to provide support.

Go-Jek - named after ojek, the Indonesian term for motorcycle taxis - began operating in Indonesia in 2011.

Besides ride-hailing services, it now offers concierge services, including food delivery, house cleaning and massage services, across the country.

In May, it announced that it was expanding beyond Indonesia to Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines as part of a US$500 million (S$688 million) growth plan .

Go-Jek president Andre Soelistyo told The Straits Times last month that it aims to introduce its ride-hailing and logistics services in Singapore, but declined to give a firm date for its launch here.

Early this month, Go-Jek launched its services in Vietnam under the brand name Go-Viet.