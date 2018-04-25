Indonesia's Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro in talks to explore tie-up: Report

SINGAPORE - Indonesian ride-hailing app provider Go-Jek has been in talks with Singapore taxi giant ComfortDelGro to explore a tie-up.

According to online publisher Techcrunch, which cited an unnamed source, the two have been discussing ways for a "potential partnership".

Both companies have refused to comment on the news, saying they do not comment on rumours or speculation.

ComfortDelGro had previously entered into an agreement with US apps provider Uber to acquire a majority stake in Lion City Rentals - a private-hire car fleet here owned by Uber.

The agreement included ComfortDelGro having exclusive rights to use the Uber app for its drivers.

That deal is now in limbo because Uber has since pulled out of the South-east Asian region after selling its regional businesses to rival Grab.

Go-Jek has set up an office in Singapore to hire data scientists. But observers are certain that it will start a ride-hailing business here within the next few months.

ComfortDelGro has been looking to find its place in the disrupted sector ever since Uber and Grab entered the scene in 2013. Its move to form an alliance with Uber was an attempt to shore up its weakening foothold on the taxi business.

Although the listed group still has the lion's share of the market, its cab fleet has shrunk by more than 20 per cent to about 12,700 since the arrival of Uber and Grab.