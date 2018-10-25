Glitch freezes all Grab fares at $6

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing firm Grab's app has been hit by a technical glitch, resulting in a $6 fare for all trips.

Drivers, who posted about the issue on Facebook, said the glitch happened at around 3.25pm Thursday (Oct 25), causing many to cancel longer trips.

One driver commented: "Please don't go online yet unless you want to do charity."

Commuters were affected as well.

Retiree Lim Meow Seng, 62, had booked a ride to go from Kallang to the airport. He said: "When the driver arrived, he said he could not accept the job for $6, and asked for $18. I said why should the consumer pay for a glitch in your system.

"This went back and forth but, in the end, he still refused. Fortunately for me, there was another driver who was on his way to the airport, and he did not mind taking me."

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Grab spokesman said: "We are experiencing a glitch in the computation of fares in the Grab app, and are working to fix this as soon as possible.

"For passengers, Grab will honour fares for all rides completed during this time. We will also compensate all affected driver-partners who have taken bookings with lower fares than usual. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Screenshots of long trips - such as one from Anson Road to Boon Lay, which would typically cost more than $15, showed $6. Another from Sengkang to Clementi showed the same fare.

The Grab spokesman added: "We would also like to assure drivers that your allocation rate and cancellation rate will be kept at the same level as before the glitch period."