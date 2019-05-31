Get lost in world of fun at Jewel's new park

Getting lost is no laughing matter, but it can be fun in the two new mazes at Jewel Changi Airport.

From June 10, visitors can do just that - and also walk across a net suspended five floors above the ground when the 14,000 sq m Canopy Park opens its doors to the public.

Located on the fifth floor of Jewel, the park boasts 10 attractions, including Canopy Bridge, a 50m-long glass-floored bridge suspended 23m above the ground, where visitors can view the HSBC Rain Vortex and Shiseido Forest Valley in the heart of Jewel.

There are also two "sky nets". Visitors can either bounce across a 250m-long net or walk across a net suspended 25m in the air.

Other attractions include the Discovery Slides, a 400 sq m art sculpture that features four slides.

Designed by Dutch firm Carve and built by local playground equipment outfit Playpoint, the Discovery Slides attraction also offers a 6.5m-high platform overlooking the Shiseido Forest Valley.



Visitors trying out the 25m-high walking section of the Manulife Sky Net, suspended five floors above the ground at Jewel Changi Airport, during a media preview yesterday. The net is one of 10 attractions at the Jewel’s 14,000 sq m Canopy Park, which will open to the public on June 10. Located on the fifth floor of the retail and lifestyle complex, the park also features gardens, mazes and slides, in addition to eight food and beverage outlets. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The two mazes, created by British designer Adrian Fisher - a hedge maze and a mirror maze - are spread out over 500 sq m.

The Canopy Park also features gardens, including a 220 sq m petal garden with seasonal floral displays.

"When Canopy Park was conceptualised, we envisaged a green natural environment with play and leisure activities for people of all ages," said Jewel Changi Airport chief executive Hung Jean.

Staff will be on hand to ensure the safety of visitors for all attractions, said Jewel's deputy head of user experience Koh Ji Lei.

She added that only a limited number of tickets will be available per day to prevent overcrowding.

Entry to the park costs $4.50 for Singapore citizens and residents, and $5 for other visitors.

There are separate fees for entry to attractions such as the two mazes and sky nets, as well as the canopy bridge.

It will cost adults $54 to gain entry to all the attractions, and $39 for senior citizens and children between the ages of three and 12.

During its first month of operations, the park will open from 9am to 3am daily in anticipation of crowds. It will open from 10am to 10pm thereafter.

Also opening on June 10 is the Changi Experience Studio, a 3,000 sq m space on the fourth floor of Jewel, with interactive games and displays relating to Changi Airport's history.

It will give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the airport tick.

Visitors to the studio will be issued a "travel guide" - a 90 sq cm piece of cardboard that allows users to interact with the displays.

Developed by German agency Milla & Partner, the guide uses infrared markers and a radio frequency identification chip to trigger displays and record points.

Visitors can try their hand at the Amazing Runway - a game which allows up to 10 players a chance to simulate the 2009 race between a Porsche 911 GT3 Carrera Cup car and a Boeing 747 aircraft - as well as stations that simulate the experience of working at the airport in jobs such as a taxi coordinator and trolley handler.

Mr Jayson Goh, Changi Airport Group's managing director for airport operations management, said: "As an innovation space, the interactive exhibits will not remain static, but will continue to evolve as new stories on Changi are written."

Singapore citizens and residents will pay $19 for adult tickets. Entry costs $13 for senior citizens as well as children between the ages of six and 12.

Other visitors will pay $25 for each adult ticket, and $17 for tickets for children and senior citizens.

It will cost $71 per adult and $50 per child to enter the Changi Experience Studio and try all the Canopy Park attractions.