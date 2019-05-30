Gearing up for graciousness at Punggol MRT station

Horizon Primary School pupils interacting with a commuter at the Punggol MRT station yesterday, as part of an event to promote kindness and graciousness.

The event was held in conjunction with the SBS Transit Kindness Month, and took place over two sessions this month. About 20 students met commuters at the MRT station yesterday to present them with tokens that shared messages such as smiling on the train to brighten the days of other commuters, moving in to allow other people to board, and remembering to give up seats to the needy.

In the previous session on May 8, Horizon Primary pupils had presented a hamper, handmade cards and an art piece to SBS staff to show appreciation for their work.