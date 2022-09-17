Gantry-free trial at two carparks in Old Airport Road

Two carparks near the Old Airport Road Food Centre are the latest to trial a barrierless parking system by the Housing Board, the first outside of Punggol.

Since Wednesday, the open-air carpark and multi-storey carpark in Old Airport Road have been operating without gantry barriers at their entrances and exits. Vehicles have their number plates registered by camera instead as they enter and leave the carparks.

The smart system, Parking@HDB, gives visitors parking short-term the option of paying the charges by credit or debit card through the Parking@HDB app, which sends out alerts at the start and end of each parking session.

The system has been introduced at six other carparks since January last year, all in Punggol.

The HDB said that since the start of the trials in Punggol Northshore, close to two million parking transactions have been processed.

"With Parking@HDB, motorists experienced at least 16 per cent time savings entering and exiting the carparks as they do not have to wait for the gantry barrier to be raised, especially during peak hours," it said.

The HDB said 90 per cent of feedback from motorists is about delays due to gantry barriers.

With the app, users get the correct fee automatically deducted when exiting the carpark, without having to manually activate the app or use a CashCard in the in-vehicle unit (IU). For those who do not have the app, charges will be deducted from the CashCard in the IU.

The HDB said 21,000 motorists use the app, and 20 per cent of the users who park short-term paid their parking charges via the app, while the other 80 per cent of such users paid using CashCard.

The multi-storey carpark in Old Airport Road also has colour-coded LED overhead indicators installed above every parking space to signal space availability.

Green indicates availability for short-term parking, while amber means the space is reserved for season parking. A blue LED means the space is reserved for people with physical disabilities.

The light indicator will be switched off for occupied spaces, and will flash red when motorists park in an unauthorised space.

Smart cameras are installed at the smart carparks to detect illegal parking. Those who park in unauthorised spaces will receive an alert on the app informing them to move their vehicles. They will face a fine if they do not do so. Those without the app will receive an SMS alert from the HDB.

If their mobile numbers are not registered with the HDB, the system will send out an alert for enforcement action.

"This will allow for automated enforcement around the clock to ensure more orderly parking that benefits both motorists and residents," the HDB said, adding that illegal parking at the trial carparks fell by about 60 per cent due to the in-app alerts.

It said motorists who download the app will get free parking for their first three sessions at the eight carparks.

It will evaluate and fine-tune the pilots before extending the scheme to other carparks.

A motorist who wanted to be known only as Mr Pang, 52, said that while the smart system in Punggol was confusing at first, "everything was seamless" after he downloaded the app.

"But since cars do not need to queue to enter, there were many cars in the carpark looking for a space, which made parking more stressful," added Mr Pang, who works in the aviation sector.