Gantry-free carpark trial extended to Old Airport Road

SINGAPORE - Two carparks near the Old Airport Road Food Centre are the latest to trial a barrierless parking system by the Housing Board, the first outside of Punggol.

Since Wednesday, the open-air carpark and multi-storey carpark in Old Airport Road have been operating without gantry barriers at the carpark entrance and exit.

Vehicle number plates are registered by cameras instead as they enter and leave the carparks.

The smart system, Parking@HDB, allows visitors who are parking short term to have the option of paying the charges via credit or debit card through the Parking@HDB app, which also sends out alerts at the start and end of each parking session.

The system has been introduced to eight carparks since January last year, including six in Punggol.

HDB said that since the trials began in Punggol Northshore, close to two million parking transactions have been processed.

"With Parking@HDB, motorists experienced at least 16 per cent time savings entering and exiting the carparks as they do not have to wait for the gantry barrier to be raised, especially during peak hours," it said.

HDB said 90 per cent of feedback from motorists are about delays due to gantry barriers.

With the app, users get the correct fee automatically deducted when exiting the carpark, without them having to manually activate the app or use a CashCard in the in-vehicle unit (IU).

For those who do not have the app, charges will be deducted from the CashCard in the IU.

HDB said that of the 21,000 motorists who use the app, 20 per cent who park short term paid their parking charges via the app, while the remaining 80 per cent paid using CashCard.

The multi-storey carpark in Old Airport Road also has colour-coded LED overhead indicators installed above every parking space to signal space availability.

Green indicates availability for short-term parking, while amber means the space is reserved for season parking. A blue LED means the space is reserved for people with physical disabilities.