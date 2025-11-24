Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

These new city-direct buses are being introduced as part of the bus connectivity enhancement programme.

SINGAPORE – Five new bus services will ferry residents living in Sengkang West , Buangkok , Upper Serangoon , Compassvale and Punggol Centra l between their homes and the city, starting from Dec 15 .

These new city-direct buses – which ply express routes between housing estates and the city – are being introduced as part of the bus connectivity enhancement programme , the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Nov 24.

The $900 million programme aims to expand the bus network in newer housing estates islandwide over eight years, starting from 2024.

Service 679 will run between Sengkang West, the Downtown area and Suntec City via the Central Expressway (CTE) . It will ply Sengkang West Way, Fernvale Street, Jalan Kayu, Yio Chu Kang Road and Bayfront Avenue.

Service 680 will take passengers from Buangkok to Orchard and Dhoby Ghaut via the CTE. It will serve bus stops along Buangkok Crescent, Hougang Avenue 9, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Orchard Road.

Those living in Upper Serangoon will also have the new bus service 681. This will ferry passengers from Upper Serangoon to Orchard and Novena via the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), serving stops along Upper Serangoon Road, Hougang Central, Tampines Road, Orchard Road, Scotts Road and Moulmein Road.

Service 682 ferries passengers between Compassvale and Dhoby Ghaut via the CTE. It will serve bus stops on Compassvale Drive, Anchorvale Drive, Sengkang East Way, Sengkang West Way, Moulmein Road and Orchard Road.

Service 683 will take passengers from Punggol Central to Orchard and Novena via the KPE. It will run along Punggol Central, Punggol Road, Punggol East, Sengkang East Drive, Orchard Road, Scotts Road and Newton Road.

All five new bus services will operate only during weekday morning and evening peak hours, starting after 7am and from around 6pm. They will not operate on public holidays.

LTA added that from Dec 14 , the existing bus service 146 will extend its route to loop at Kovan MRT station and Kovan Hub, where Kovan Market and Food Centre is located.

The extended bus service starts from Woodleigh Bus Interchange and will serve bus stops along Hougang Street 13 , Hougang Avenue 1 and Hougang Street 21 .