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ComfortDelGro's free public AV shuttle ride is part of its preparation to offer the service commercially.

SINGAPORE – Residents in Punggol and those keen to try out free driverless shuttle rides operated by transport company ComfortDelGro (CDG) will be able to do so from June 22.

Announcing this on June 19, CDG and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the rides will run daily, with Mondays and Fridays reserved for groups, families and those needing assistance.

The 25-minute route will connect Block 420A Northshore Drive, Punggol Coast Mall and One Punggol (Sam Kee LRT station). In July, a longer, 50-minute option will be available.

Bookings are required and can be made at https://zig.sg/driverless.

CDG’s five-seat autonomous vehicles (AVs) are made by Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony.ai. A safety officer will be behind the wheel during the service, ready to intervene if needed.

The launch of free public rides comes after CDG’s invite-only trial, which started in April. So far, more than 1,500 riders, including Punggol residents and grassroots leaders, have experienced the service.

CDG is one of two operators working towards offering autonomous shuttle services in Punggol. This is part of the authorities’ broader vision to have AVs in Singapore’s transport system.

Grab, the other AV shuttle operator in Punggol, had kicked off its invite-only trial in January and has been offering free public rides since April 1.

As at June 12, Grab has served more than 5,000 passengers and logged over 60,000km of AV driving mileage.

While Grab did not commit to the start of paid shuttle services in the estate, it was previously reported that this would begin in mid-2026. Grab will charge a flat fare of $4 per passenger when revenue service begins.

CDG said on June 12 that it has not set a price for its service.