SINGAPORE - Some bus services will skip a stop along Raffles Avenue for the next three Saturdays due to National Day Parade rehearsals, the SMRT said in a statement on Friday (July 2).

Services 75, 857, 960 and 960e will skip The Float @ Marina Bay bus stop (02051) from 11am to 8pm on July 3, 10 and 17.

This year's National Day Parade will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform with fewer participants and spectators.