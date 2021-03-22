Four Caltex stations to offer electric vehicle charging points

SINGAPORE - Chevron Singapore, which operates the Caltex refuelling stations here, has teamed up with SP Group to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

The move, which comes 20 months after rival Shell set up its Recharge points, will see fast chargers at four Caltex service stations - in Chong Pang (North), Changi (East), Jurong Spring (West) and Dunearn (Central).

They will be equipped with 50kW direct current (DC) chargers that can charge up an EV in as little as 30 minutes.

The one at Changi will have two such chargers, which are designed to allow a compatible car to charge up to a speed of 100kW (provided only one car is utilising the point).

The other three service stations will each be equipped with one 50kW DC charger.

The charging fee is 46.63 cents/kWh, compared with 55 cents/kWh at Shell's points.

In a joint statement on Monday (March 22), SP and Caltex said they will study usage patterns and behaviour at the stations "to refine and enhance accessibility and utilisation, and plan for more charging points and locations".

The chargers will be installed by the second quarter of 2021, and will be incorporated on the SP Utilities mobile app, which allows EV drivers to search for the nearest charging points, receive real-time updates on their charging sessions and make direct, cashless payment.

Shell Recharge is available at 18 Shell petrol stations across the island. It offers 50kW DC charging as well as 43kW alternating current charging. The chargers were set up by Shell-owned EV charging business Greenlots.