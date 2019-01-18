Former general to head bus operator Tower Transit

SINGAPORE - Bus operator Tower Transit Singapore has appointed a former general to lead its ranks.

Mr Winston Toh, 58, most recently executive vice-president and chief marketing officer at ST Engineering (Land Systems), will assume the helm on Feb 1.

A former brigadier-general in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Mr Toh replaces Mr Andrew Bujtor, 35, who left Tower Transit Singapore last September after setting it up in 2015 when it clinched Singapore's first competitive bus route tender.

Mr Toh said in a statement on Friday (Jan 18): "I've visited Tower Transit Singapore's Bulim depot to say hello to people and get an early feel of the ground. It's a good feeling stepping into a company where staff are happy to work and where the culture is open.

"I've met old hands in the industry - folks who've gone from bus captain to management - and bright young minds who are new to public transport."

The British firm operates 29 routes and employs close to 900 people.

"Winston brings to Tower Transit Singapore over 10 years of experience in corporate leadership," the company said.

Before joining the corporate world, Mr Toh spent 27 years in the SAF. He was commander of the 9th Division and chief infantry officer.

He has a Master of Science in Strategic Studies and a Master of Arts in Diplomacy.

Tower Transit chairman Neil Smith added: "Finding the right person to lead Tower Transit Singapore is critical because of how important Singapore is to us.

"Singapore's reputation as a leader in public transport planning is quickly growing around the world, driven by a forward-thinking government that's actively exploring and testing new technologies in passenger transport."

He said: "We're proud to operate here; we've sunk our roots and become part of the community, with close to 70 per cent of our bus captains being citizens and permanent residents."