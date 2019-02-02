Foreign vehicles with outstanding fines may be denied entry from April 1

From April 1, foreign vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences could be denied entry to Singapore, as part of efforts to strengthen enforcement against these offences.

This was announced yesterday by five government agencies: the Housing Board, Land Transport Authority, National Environment Agency, Singapore Police Force and Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Foreign motorists who enter Singapore must abide by Singapore's laws and settle any outstanding fines for offences, the agencies said, noting they took a "serious view" of those who did not. To date, motorists of foreign vehicles have accumulated about 400,000 outstanding fines amounting to $32 million.

In the statement, the agencies noted that at Singapore's two land checkpoints, fliers and billboards are used to remind foreign motorists to settle their outstanding fines.

The Traffic Police and other agencies have also been conducting operations at these checkpoints.

However, some continue to disregard their outstanding fines, the statement said.

It added that to deter such behaviour and get errant motorists to settle their fines, "foreign vehicles with a number of outstanding fines for vehicle-related offences may be denied entry into Singapore from April 1, 2019".

The agencies encouraged foreign motorists to check if they have any outstanding fines for vehicle-related offences - which can be done on the AXS website - and settle them promptly. Fines can be settled via the AXS website, kiosks and mobile app, and at post offices and via the respective agencies' websites.

Across the Causeway, Malaysian police have also taken action against foreign motorists with outstanding fines. In 2017, Johor police said they were going after Singapore motorists, who were responsible for more than 140,000 unpaid summonses.

Zhaki Abdullah