For sale: $30k for COE-exempt registration plate, old bus included

SINGAPORE – In the past year, second-generation school bus operator Chris Yip, 45, has sold some older school buses from his family business.
These buses are registered under licences that exempt the vehicle from needing a certificate of entitlement (COE), which makes them attractive to some bus companies due to the significant cost savings. But the strict regulations around their use reduce their appeal to other operators.
Known as “CB” plates, these licences are no longer issued but can be bought from the resale market, where they are worth between $20,000 and $30,000 each.
When a school bus hits its 20-year statutory lifespan and needs to be scrapped, the licence can be transferred to a new bus for another 20 years of service – without needing to pay for a COE.
Based on the latest available quarterly population data, as at Dec 31, 2022, there were 1,835 school buses – or 10.3 per cent of the total population of 17,876 buses. This is just four units fewer than in 2012.
Among the school buses on the road as at end-2022, 1,118 belong to companies, while 717 are owned by individuals.
The average age of the 566 individual owners is 59. The youngest among them is 26, while the oldest is 88.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) could not confirm when the last such licence was issued, while a spokesman for the Singapore School Transport Association said it would have been “more than 10 years” ago.
Bus industry veteran Terence Tay reckons that the last school bus licence was likely issued in 1996.
In any case, industry watchers said the price for school bus licences in the resale market has not really changed in the past decade. This is in spite of the rising price of the commercial vehicle COE, which soared from $24,502 in July 2020 to hit a record high of $91,101 at the tender on March 8.
Bus operators said that even with the expensive COEs, they still prefer to register either private-hire or excursion buses over school buses.
While these two classifications of buses are not COE-exempt, they can be used for more profitable types of work, such as transporting workers and tourists, rather than being limited to ferrying schoolchildren.
Bus earnings depend on the number of trips it can make.
With primary schools operating only a single session, a school bus will typically make three trips a day, including picking up pupils after co-curricular activities.
Mr Jeffrey Foo, 70, who owns the school bus he drives, said there is not enough time between ferrying the schoolchildren to do other jobs.
The rules allow school buses to be used to transport adult workers, but only after ferrying schoolchildren.
Other regulations that reduce the appeal of school bus licences include the need to submit and maintain details like the names of schoolchildren taking the school bus. The rules even mandate the minimum number of children a bus has to ferry, which is 40 per cent of the total seating capacity.
In contrast, a private-hire or excursion bus can apply for a 50 per cent road tax rebate if it has been used to ferry schoolchildren for at least six consecutive months.
Using CB plate vehicles makes sense for operators who specialise in school bus transport, like Bedok Transport.
For 2023, the company is serving one international school and a mix of primary and secondary schools.
School buses form the majority of its fleet, which was said to be more than 80 in 2021. Mr Lionel Lim, the company’s director, said these were bought over the years as the company developed.
Woodlands Transport, which has just seven school buses out of its fleet of more than 200, said it is keeping the CB plates more for the “sentimental value”.
The origin of the CB plate can be traced back to the implementation of the private school bus scheme in the late 1960s. Back then, the “SCT” prefixed registration plates were used for school taxis, which are no longer in service, and “SCB” for school buses. These plates were later changed to “CB” plates.
In a speech to the Singapore School Bus Owners Association in 1980, then Minister for Communications Ong Teng Cheong said private school buses were meant to be a safer and easier way to ferry children to and from school than crowded public buses or pirate taxis, which were rampant then.
The population of private school buses grew from 150 in 1970 to nearly 2,500 in 1980. Records show that the population has been dwindling, albeit very slowly, over the past decade.
Today, most of Mr Yip’s drivers are aged above 65. Under the law, they have to stop driving when they reach 75. He said: “Without drivers, it is useless to have school buses.”