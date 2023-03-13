For sale: $30k for COE-exempt registration plate, old bus included

SINGAPORE – In the past year, second-generation school bus operator Chris Yip, 45, has sold some older school buses from his family business.

These buses are registered under licences that exempt the vehicle from needing a certificate of entitlement (COE), which makes them attractive to some bus companies due to the significant cost savings. But the strict regulations around their use reduce their appeal to other operators.

Known as “CB” plates, these licences are no longer issued but can be bought from the resale market, where they are worth between $20,000 and $30,000 each.

When a school bus hits its 20-year statutory lifespan and needs to be scrapped, the licence can be transferred to a new bus for another 20 years of service – without needing to pay for a COE.

Based on the latest available quarterly population data, as at Dec 31, 2022, there were 1,835 school buses – or 10.3 per cent of the total population of 17,876 buses. This is just four units fewer than in 2012.

Among the school buses on the road as at end-2022, 1,118 belong to companies, while 717 are owned by individuals.

The average age of the 566 individual owners is 59. The youngest among them is 26, while the oldest is 88.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) could not confirm when the last such licence was issued, while a spokesman for the Singapore School Transport Association said it would have been “more than 10 years” ago.

Bus industry veteran Terence Tay reckons that the last school bus licence was likely issued in 1996.

In any case, industry watchers said the price for school bus licences in the resale market has not really changed in the past decade. This is in spite of the rising price of the commercial vehicle COE, which soared from $24,502 in July 2020 to hit a record high of $91,101 at the tender on March 8.

Bus operators said that even with the expensive COEs, they still prefer to register either private-hire or excursion buses over school buses.

While these two classifications of buses are not COE-exempt, they can be used for more profitable types of work, such as transporting workers and tourists, rather than being limited to ferrying schoolchildren.

Bus earnings depend on the number of trips it can make.

With primary schools operating only a single session, a school bus will typically make three trips a day, including picking up pupils after co-curricular activities.