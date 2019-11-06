E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule

SINGAPORE - About 30 food delivery riders met Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam on Tuesday evening (Nov 5) to voice their concerns that the ban of e-scooters from footpaths would affect their livelihoods.

They had gathered at Mr Shanmugam's Meet-the-People Session in Yishun over the ban, which came into effect on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Shanmugam said it was a "good, civil meeting", and that he would call for another one.

The Nee Soon GRC MP met three of the riders in his branch office, before moving outside to meet the rest in an open area outside his branch office.

He said: "I explained the reasons for the move on personal mobility devices (PMDs). They explained their position, their difficulties.

"I said we understood their position, but I would also convey their views to the Ministry of Transport, and to Cabinet."

The footpath ban has caused widespread concern among e-scooter users here since it was announced in Parliament on Monday. Many pedestrians, on the other hand, welcomed the move.

There are about 100,000 registered e-scooters in Singapore, and about 7,000 people working for the three major food delivery companies - Deliveroo, GrabFood and Foodpanda - use e-scooters to carry out deliveries.

Many riders said they are worried that the ban will affect their ability to carry out their jobs.

Related Story E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5

The Land Transport Authority said its officers have issued more than 360 warnings to PMD riders caught riding on footpaths as of 5pm on Wednesday.

A food delivery rider, who only wanted to be known as Mr Z, told The Straits Times that he was among an initial group of five riders who planned to meet Mr Shanmugam. More riders went along after finding out about the meeting.

Said Mr Z, 37: "We wanted to find him because it really affected our rice bowl. There are not enough cycling paths in Singapore.

"We asked him to let us ride on footpaths, because without them it is quite difficult for us... a lot of people are suffering."

He said he is hopeful that there will be some help for them after the meeting.

Images of the meeting between the riders and Mr Shanmugam were circulated on social media on Tuesday night.

Mr Shanmugam also said in his Facebook post that the person who posted the photos was a man who had previously posted an online petition calling for a ban on PMDs.

"He didn't seem to be part of the PMD group, but seems to have intended to convey an impression of the meeting which is quite inaccurate - that in some way I was ambushed by the PMD riders, and they surrounded me."

Such conduct was "sneaky and unnecessary", he said, adding the man "is a supporter of a political party".