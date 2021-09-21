Flood response drill at Paya Lebar station

Rail operator SMRT Trains conducted a flood response drill at Paya Lebar MRT station last Friday to train staff on how to prevent flooding.

The two-hour-long exercise at the Circle Line portion of the station was part of regular refresher training for employees.

Staff worked in teams to respond to the scenario.

One monitored the threat of flooding through national water agency PUB's high water alert system. Once a designated threshold was breached in the scenario, SMRT's Flood Response Team was activated.

Reporting at Paya Lebar station, the team moved stackable flood barriers into position at designated entrances of the station within 30 minutes.

SMRT said it will continue to work with various agencies to review flood protection measures to strengthen their effectiveness at coping with the impact of climate change.

Toh Ting Wei