Fix COE system to preserve its original intent

Senior Transport Correspondent
Over the years, calls have been made by several MPs to curb speculation in motorcycle COE bidding.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - When the vehicle quota system - or the COE system - was introduced in April 1990, it took just four years for car certificates of entitlement to reach a shocking all-time high of $110,500 in November 1994.

Premiums plunged immediately to a more palatable $65,000 the following month, ahead of measures to curb speculative bidding behaviour which exerted a huge social cost.

