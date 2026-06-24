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The new stations will close the loop between HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations, making the CCL a full circle.

SINGAPORE – The three new stations that will complete the Circle Line (CCL) loop will open their doors to the public on July 4, giving visitors an early look at their architecture and other features, and a chance to take part in games.

During the public preview, Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations will be open from 9.30am to 9pm, with free shuttle trains to the new stretch available from Marina Bay station. Visitors can also reach the stations by bus.

When passenger service starts on July 12, trains on the main clockwise and anti-clockwise loops – excluding the branch between Promenade and Dhoby Ghaut – will arrive every two minutes or so at peak hours. Trains on the branch will run every four minutes or so.



The new stations – which make up the line’s sixth and final stage – will close the loop between HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations, making the CCL a full circle.

Here are five things to do at the public preview:

1. Take free MRT rides between the three new stations

Passengers can take free shuttle trains from Marina Bay station to Prince Edward Road station, and between Prince Edward Road, Cantonment and Keppel stations.

2. Explore the architecture and features of the new stations

Highlights across the three stations include a passenger service centre shaped like a ship’s hull, a ceiling inspired by the historic Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, and a replica of a tunnel-boring machine.

Inside the 20m-deep Keppel station, an exhibition space on the concourse level houses a miniature replica of a tunnel-boring machine used in excavating the CCL extension. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

At Keppel station, passengers can admire sculptures of two endangered animals , a miniature version of a tunnel-boring machine used to excavate the CCL extension, and illustrations of Keppel’s past.

At Prince Edward Road station in Shenton Way, there is a passenger service centre modelled after a wooden ship’s hull, wave-like ceiling panels on the platform levels, and artwork with shimmering effects.

Cantonment station, located under the old Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, features a curved ceiling and 24 murals reminiscent of the railway station, along with a large analogue clock.

The clock at Cantonment station. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

3. Take part in family-friendly games and activities

Members of the public can participate in a photo hunt, taking pictures of distinctive features and artworks across the three new stations. Once they have completed the quests, they can submit their entries for a chance to win FairPrice supermarket vouchers worth up to $50.

People taking pictures of the artwork Doppler by Gerald Leow, at Prince Edward Road station on June 9. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

They can also meet the Thoughtful Bunch characters and watch dance performances by them at Prince Edward Road station at 12pm or 6pm. The Thoughtful Bunch are mascots that encourage passengers to spread graciousness on public transport.

4. Soak in the atmosphere at various booths

Visitors can also immerse themselves in a virtual-reality experience centred on the Tanjong Pagar Railway Station in the 1960s, either by following the story of a first-time traveller or by freely exploring the terminal and its intricate details at their own pace.

The experience is part of the National Heritage Board’s booth at Cantonment station.

They can also compete with other players in NEXT STATION: The Singapore MRT Game, a card game available at a booth at Prince Edward Road station, and join a live speed tournament to win a copy of the game.

Passengers can also try their hand at operating a train on a simulator at the Friends of Land Transport booth at Cantonment station.

Passengers who wish to share their aspirations for the future of transport can visit the Land Transport Master Plan Refresh booth at Prince Edward Road station to show their support for ideas raised by participants in recent discussions and pen their own wishes on Post-it notes.



Slated for release in 2027, the refreshed masterplan will build on the goals of the Land Transport Master Plan 2040 while responding to an ageing population and changing travel patterns. The nationwide public consultation exercise was announced in November 2025 and runs for 12 months.

5. Get your hands on merchandise

Members of the public can look forward to getting their hands on three exclusive CCL merchandise items making their debut at the public preview – a CCL toy train, a plush CCL train keychain and a rotating CCL magnet – which will be on sale at a pop-up store at Cantonment station.

How to get there

Visitors should note that there will be no through-train services between the existing CCL network and the three new stations on the day of the public preview.

Instead, they must tap out at Marina Bay station and queue for the free shuttle trains to Prince Edward Road station. Trains will run every six to eight minutes.

At Prince Edward Road station, they can transfer to another shuttle train to Cantonment and Keppel stations, which will run every 10 minutes or so.

The transfer involves going from Platform A on the upper level of Prince Edward Road station to Platform B on the lower level.

For the return journey to Marina Bay, visitors can take the shuttle train from Platform A on the upper level of Prince Edward Road station.

Alternatively, passengers can take public bus services that stop near or outside the three new stations, including services 10, 57, 97, 100 and 131. They are advised to check the operating schedules of the bus services before making their journeys.