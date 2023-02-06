First two electric motorcycles with swoppable batteries hit the road to deliver mail for SingPost

SINGAPORE – The first two electric motorcycles with battery swopping technology hit the road on Monday for a three-month trial for Singapore Post (SingPost) mail deliveries.

Putting a spin on the term “e-mail”, these electric vehicles will be delivering letters in Districts 9 and 10, covering areas such as Newton, Orchard, Tanglin and Bukit Timah.

Being able to swop spent rechargeable batteries for fresh ones enables the electric motorcycles to be kept in continuous use as it means they do not have to be plugged to a charger for hours. Fresh batteries can be loaded in less than three minutes, so the motorcycles have virtually no downtime.

The motorcycles, batteries, and charging and storage equipment come from Mo Batteries, a Singapore company that specialises in electric motorcycle fleet management.

This is the first on-road trial for electric motorcycles with battery swopping technology since Mo Batteries received permission for such trials from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in September 2022. The permit is valid for 12 months.

Each motorcycle is powered by two batteries which each take up to five hours to charge. The charging is done at Mo Batteries’ facility in Commonwealth Avenue and transported to SingPost.

Mr Tom Streitberg, co-founder of Mo Batteries, explained that the company decided to use a centralised charging set-up – as opposed to charging the batteries at SingPost’s facility in Kallang – to reduce the complexity of the process. He said that this made it easier to roll out the trials while providing the highest level of safety during charging.

The company’s charging facility was set up according to the strict standards of LTA, he said.

SingPost said a mail delivery route would cover about 50km a day, which is well within the range of about 100km that each electric motorcycle can manage. The locations of the two electric motorcycles and the batteries, and how they are used, are being logged and studied as part of the trial.

SingPost said that the motorcycles will be assessed for their charging convenience, ease of use, maintenance and energy-efficiency.

Ms Neo Su Yin, Singapore chief executive of SingPost, said the trial with Mo Batteries is an important part of the delivery service provider’s plan to operate a fully electric fleet by 2026.

SingPost said that around 15 per cent of its motorcycle fleet is now electric. It also operates other vehicles, including vans, which are in the process of going electric.

In 2021, SingPost tested two electric three-wheel scooters and two electric vans as part of its plans to electrify its fleet of lighter vehicles. It was reported then that it would be converting its petrol-powered fleet of 700 motorcycles and scooters and 140 vans to electric ones.