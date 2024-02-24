Full-scale Singapore Airshow returns after 6 years, drawing 30,000 visitors on first day for public

SINGAPORE – For aviation enthusiasts like Mr Yew Mui Meng, 62, the ninth edition of the Singapore Airshow is especially memorable since it is the first full-scale instalment of the biennial event after six years, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 30,000 visitors turned up on Feb 24, the first of two days when the show is open to the public, said organiser Experia.

Following complaints about traffic congestion during the days for trade visitors, more buses were chartered and more road lanes were opened to traffic.

Mr Yew, a service technician, and his three-generation family were one of the first to arrive at Changi Exhibition Centre, where the air show is being held, after they took the shuttle bus from Singapore Expo at 8am.

Having passed down his love for aircraft to his son and three grandsons, Mr Yew’s entire family are now avid aviation fans who often engage in plane-spotting as they live near Tengah Air Base.

One of his grandsons, seven-year-old Zander Yew, was especially excited to see the AH-64D Apache helicopter – which is part of the air show’s static display – because he has always been fascinated with how turbine engines work.

The family of seven had spent $204 on tickets to the air show, which Mr Yew said was “acceptable” as they got to see all the aircraft up close.