First flights on Scoot’s new Embraer jet almost full as Brazilian plane makes S’pore debut

SINGAPORE – There was hardly an empty seat on budget carrier Scoot’s brand-new Embraer E190-E2 jet plane as it took off from Changi Airport at 4.07pm on May 7.

The Brazilian-made aircraft landed in Krabi, Thailand, 1½ hours later, after a smooth journey on its first commercial flight out of Singapore, barring a 20-minute delay on its departure.

Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines, also started Embraer flights to Hat Yai in southern Thailand the same day.

With the addition of the plane, the frequency of Scoot’s flights to Krabi and Hat Yai will go up from seven times a week to 10.

In all, Scoot will fly the Embraer aircraft to six destinations in South-east Asia for a start. Two of these, Koh Samui in Thailand and Sibu in Malaysia, are new routes for the airline, made possible by the smaller jet.

To commemorate the historic moment in Singapore aviation, passengers on the 112-seater aircraft’s maiden flight to Krabi were given a model of the plane, a greeting card and elephant pants – baggy cotton trousers that are a popular tourist souvenir from Thailand.

It was the first time that an Embraer aircraft was being operated by a Singapore carrier, and the first time in decades that a plane not made by aviation giants Airbus and Boeing had been added to a Singapore carrier’s fleet.

It was also the first time that the E190-E2 jet was flown commercially within South-east Asia.

There are currently two of these aircraft in Singapore, with the second having arrived on April 29. Scoot said this second jet is in the final phase of preparations before it starts commercial operations.

The plan is for a total of nine E190-E2 planes to be delivered to the airline, with three more to arrive in the second half of 2024 and the remaining four to arrive by end-2025.

Scoot chief executive Leslie Thng said the carrier will add another three to five new destinations in South-east Asia to its network later in the year with the delivery of more Embraer jets.

These could include Kuala Lumpur’s Subang Airport, which Scoot is interested in flying to, he said on May 6 during a media briefing.

According to Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times, Mr Thng said Scoot is waiting to see whether the airport will allow narrow-body jets to operate there before making a decision.

“We strongly believe that with this new-generation aircraft, we will continue to expand our presence in the region,” he later said on May 7 at a launch event for the Embraer planes at Changi Airport Terminal 1.